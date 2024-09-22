UP teen, family booked as missing girl's parents file kidnapping case, allege conversion attempt

Mathura (UP), Sep 22 (PTI) Police in Mathura have booked a teenager and his family members for allegedly kidnapping a Hindu girl and attempting to convert her to Islam, police said on Sunday.

An FIR has been lodged in the matter following a complaint by the girl's family members. He also said that efforts are on to trace the victim as well as the accused teenager, who is a Muslim.

Station House Officer (SHO) Ashok Kumar said the girl and the minor accused Parveen Khan live in the same village in the Raya police station area, and study in the same school. Both are around 17-year-old.

Kumar said the girl's family had filed a complaint on September 19 accusing Khan of luring their daughter away on September 17. The parents alleged that the boy wanted to convert their daughter to Islam and marry her.

Based on the complaint of the girl's family, a case has been registered against half a dozen persons, including Khan and his family members, under section 87 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (kidnapping, abducting or inducing a woman to her marriage), the officer said.

He added, "We are making every effort to rescue the girl as soon as possible." Circle Officer (Mahavan) Bhushan Verma said, "We cannot say with certainty that this is some kind of 'love-jihad' case." He said it is yet to be ascertained whether both the teenagers have fled together, even though they went missing the same day.

Verma also said that all the possible hideouts of Khan are being searched.

The role of the minor accused in the girl's disappearance will be known only after the girl's recovery and her statement . PTI COR NAV RPA