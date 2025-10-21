UP: Teen found dead in Etah on Diwali night, probe launched

Etah (UP), Oct 21 (PTI) A 16-year-old boy was found dead in a paddy field on Diwali night in Uttar Pradesh's Etah district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Jinawali village under Awagarh police station limits, where the semi-naked body of the boy was found early Tuesday morning, they said.

The deceased was identified as Pintu alias Devraj (16), a resident of the same village, the police said.

According to family members, Pintu left home late on Monday night but did not return. His body was later found lying in the fields, triggering panic among villagers.

The police said a rope was found around his neck, while his trousers were tied around his legs. There were visible injury marks on his body, raising suspicion of murder.

Senior officers, including Additional Superintendent of Police Rajkumar Singh, Circle Officer (Jalesar) and Station House Officer Akhilesh Dixit, visited the spot along with forensic and dog squad teams. Evidence was collected from nearby fields and locals were questioned.

The body has been sent for post-mortem to ascertain the exact cause of death.

"An investigation is underway on the suspicion of murder," the SHO said. PTI COR KIS NB NB