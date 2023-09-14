UP: Teen girl hangs self at home while family sits in police station to lodge harassment FIR

Noida, Sep 14 (PTI) A teenager in Greater Noida ended her life at home on Thursday while her father and brother were at a police station to lodge a complaint of her being harassed by a local man, officials said.

According to the officials, the girl was allegedly being harassed for quite some time by the accused who late last night dropped at her home to take her phone number and molested her.

An FIR has been lodged in connection with the case at Jewar police station under the Indian Penal Code section 354 and under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, a police spokesperson said.

“The girl's brother approached the police today and informed them that the accused, who lives in Jahangirpur, came to his house around 12.30 at night. He asked for his sister's phone number and molested her,” the police official said.

“When the girl's brother and father were at the police station to lodge the complaint, an information was received that the girl had hung herself to death from a hook used to hang clothes at home,” the official added.

The body has been sent for post mortem and an investigation launched into the whole case, the police said.

During preliminary probe, it has been found that the girl and the accused knew each other from the past and were in each-other's contact, the police said.

Further investigation in the case is underway, they said. PTI KIS NB NB