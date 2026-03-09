UP: Teen kills father for financially burdening family with substance abuse

Lucknow, Mar 9 (PTI) Resentful of his father spending money on substance abuse and burdening the family financially, a 17-year-old boy killed his father by hitting him on the head here on Monday, police said.

Upon receiving information from the village head around 11.30 am, a police team reached Khujeta village in the Mohanlalganj area and found the body of Ramkaran Rawat (45) outside his house.

Preliminary investigation revealed that during a dispute with his father, Lav Kush hit him on the head with a stick, resulting in his death. The accused son then fled the scene, police said in a statement.

According to police, Rawat supported his family by farming, and besides the accused, he has a wife and a 15-year-old son, Vishal.

Mohanlalganj Station House Officer said, "According to Navami Lal (the victim’s father), his son used to consume intoxicating substances, and to buy them, he would sell the wheat and paddy. This resulted in a shortage of food in the house and a financial burden on the family.” Rawat’s wife also left the house and went to her parental home before Holi, and has not returned since then, the officer said.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem, and efforts are on to arrest the accused, police added.

This follows a similar incident here that took place on February 20, when a man allegedly shot his father dead in a fit of rage and, to conceal the murder, chopped off the body parts, threw them and hid the remaining torso inside a drum.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Vikrant Vir had said that the police were investigating a missing person’s case, during which the son, Akshat Singh (21), was questioned.

The son revealed that on February 20, around 4.30 am, he had an argument with his father, Manvendra Singh (50), over some issue and in a fit of rage, he shot his father, resulting in his death, police said.

After the murder, the accused brought the body down from the third floor to conceal evidence and placed it in an empty room on the ground floor. He then allegedly chopped off the body parts, threw them, and hid the remaining torso in a drum.