UP: Teen kills her neighbour in Banda

Banda (UP), Jan 1 (PTI) A teenage girl allegedly killed her neighbour with a sharp weapon inside her house here on Thursday, police said.

Police have taken the 18-year-old girl into its custody following the incident in Murwal village in UP's Banda district.

She allegedly attacked 50-year-old Sukharaj over some family-related reasons, Circle Officer (Baberu) Saurabh Singh said.

"A police team reached the spot after receiving information, recovered the body from the girl's house and sent it for post-mortem examination. The accused has been taken into custody and is being questioned," said the officer.

The exact motive behind the killing is yet to be ascertained, the officer said. Police have not yet disclosed the identity of the girl. PTI COR CDN SKY SKY