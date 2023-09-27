UP: Teen molested in e-rickshaw in Bareilly, 3 booked

Bareilly (UP), Sep 27 (PTI) A man allegedly molested an 18-year-old woman in an e-rickshaw, and later went to her house with two of his brothers and threatened her mother, police said.

All three brothers were booked over the incident, they said on Wednesday.

Speaking to PTI, Superintendent of Police (rural) Mukesh Kumar Mishra said, "An 18-year-old girl who is a student of class 12 was returning home from her coaching class on Tuesday evening in an e-rickshaw when one Asif from her village sat beside her and molested her by touching her inappropriately.” The accused along with her two brothers later threatened her mother,” Mishra said.

In the police complaint, the girl has alleged that Asif along with his brothers Younus and Tayyab reached her house and threatened her mother of dire consequences if she talks to anyone about the incident.

Based on the police complaint, police lodged an FIR against Asif and his brothers under relevant sections of IPC at Hafeezganj Police Station on Wednesday and initiated investigation. PTI COR CDN CDN SKY SKY