UP: Teen returning from coaching killed in road accident in Deoria, two friends injured

Deoria (UP), Aug 18 (PTI) Three boys returning from a coaching class met with an accident when their motorcycle collided with a tractor-trolley here on Monday. A 14-year-old boy died while two others are receiving treatment at a hospital, police said.

Piyush left home on his motorcycle for coaching at Khukhundu area in Deoria district. After class, he and his friends -- Akash Maddeshia (16) and Raj Patel (15) -- were returning on the bike when they crashed around 10 am near Saraiya village.

The three boys were thrown off the like after the collision. Locals rushed them to Maharshi Devarha Baba Medical College, where doctors declared Piyush dead. His two companions are undergoing treatment.

"His body has been sent for post-mortem. Action will be taken once a written complaint is filed," Khukhundu SHO Kalyan Singh Sagar said.

Further legal proceedings were being carried out, police added.