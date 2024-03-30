UP: Teen stabbed to death in Saharanpur

Saharanpur (UP), Mar 30 (PTI) A teenager was stabbed to death here after an argument with a group of youths, police said on Saturday.

Adnan (17) had an argument with some youths on Friday evening in Danish Colony on Behat Road but locals mediated, the issue was resolved and everyone departed, SP City Abhimanyu Manglik told PTI.

Later in the night after the 'iftar', Adnan came out of his house and an argument happened again with the same group, Manglik said, adding this time he was attacked with knives.

The family took Adnan to hospital where the doctors declared him dead, he said.

Adnan's mother Saira has filed a case under sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) at Dehat Kotwali police station, with Chand, Amir, Irshad, Anas and Jamil from the same locality named in it. Police are investigating the matter, he said.

Adnan's body has been sent for post-mortem, Manglik added. PTI COR SAB SKY SKY