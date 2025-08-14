UP: Teenage boy beaten to death in Fatehpur

Kanpur (UP) Aug 14 (PTI) A 16-year-old boy was allegedly beaten to death in Fatehpur district's Adhauli Bazaar following a dispute over buying vegetables, the police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday when Manjeet alias Manish, a resident of Laudhan village in Kaushambi, argued with Neeraj Sonkar over buying vegetables.

Later, a group of youths, joined by Neeraj, allegedly grabbed Manjeet and thrashed him with sticks, after which he fell unconscious.

He was taken to a private hospital where doctors declared him dead, Circle Officer (Khaga) Brijmoham Rai said.

Enraged relatives placed the body on the road and blocked traffic for nearly four hours, demanding immediate arrests of the attackers.

Police force from neighbouring police stations, apart from senior officials, including Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Khaga) Abhineet Kumar and CO Brijmohan Rai, reached the spot and persuaded the family to end the protest.

The body was sent later for a post-mortem, Rai told the media.

The victim's father, Jung Bahadur, alleged that the market was crowded at the time, yet no one came forward to help his son.

An FIR was lodged, and the prime accused, Neeraj Sonkar, has been arrested.