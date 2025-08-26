UP: Teenage boy found murdered in Sambhal, police begin probe

Sambhal (UP), Aug 26 (PTI) The body of a class 10 student was found in a forest area near Kaithal village, the police said on Tuesday.

The police received a call at around 9.30 am about a dead body, identified as Sumit (16), following which they rushed to the scene, along with a forensic team, Superintendent of Police Krishan Kumar Bishnoi said, adding that the body was sent for post-mortem examination.

"Prima facie, the victim's close circle of friends seems to be involved, but all possibilities are being explored. We have established four police teams to look into the case, and we expect to find a resolution soon," Bishnoi told reporters.

Sumit's sister, Pooja, a resident of Kaithal village, said that Sumit had dinner at home on Monday night before stepping out and did not return.

"He was a high school student. This morning, we received the news of his death," she said.

The police noted that further details will be available once the post-mortem report is received.