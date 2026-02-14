UP: Teenage boy killed in hit-and-run

Mainpuri (UP), Feb 14 (PTI) A 17-year-old boy was killed in a hit-and-run when a speeding pick-up van allegedly struck him while he was returning home on his motorcycle, police said on Saturday.

The victim, identified as Lavkush, a student of class 12 from the village of Ekhara, was returning home on Friday evening from Barnahal when the accident occurred near RN Degree College on Barnahal-Dehuli road, Barnahal SHO Anurudh Pratap Singh said.

A speeding Bolero pick-up van hit him from behind, causing fatal injuries, killing him on the spot, the SHO added.

Amit Singh, the boy's father, is posted as a homeguard at the Barnahal police station. On learning about the incident, he rushed to the scene.

Meanwhile, the body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and a case has been registered against the unknown driver, the SHO said, adding that the pick-up van involved in the incident has been seized.