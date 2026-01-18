UP: Teenage cousins killed as tractor hits their scooter in Sultanpur

Sultanpur (UP), Jan 18 (PTI) Two teenage girls, both cousins, were killed when a tractor lost control and rammed into their scooter at Gosaiganj area here on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place when Priyadarshini (16), her sister Prashali and their cousin Aanvi Tiwari (17), all residents of Vaidha village, were heading to Motiganj market on a scooter to buy household items, they said.

When the trio were passing by a country liquor shop along the canal embankment, a speeding tractor rammed into their scooter. The tractor driver fled the spot, police said.

After villagers informed them about the accident, family members rushed the injured girls to a private hospital, where doctors declared Priyadarshini and Aanvi dead. Prashali is undergoing treatment, they said.

Police said the three cousins were making preparations for Aanvi's birthday, which was coming up on January 30.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and an FIR will be registered after receiving a formal complaint, they said.