UP: Teenage girl abducted from school in Bhadohi district

Bhadohi (UP), Apr 10 (PTI) A Class 9 student was allegedly kidnapped from her school under the Suriyawan police station limits here, police said on Thursday.

The girl was kidnapped on April 2; however, police registered an FIR only on Wednesday night on the directives of Bhadohi Superintendent of Police Abhimanyu Manglik.

A 28-year-old youth, identified as Ashutosh, who is reportedly the girl’s neighbour, has been booked under relevant sections of BNS. According to the complaint filed by the girl’s mother, the accused had been repeatedly harassing her daughter. She also mentioned that when she confronted Ashutosh’s father regarding his behaviour, both father and son allegedly threatened to make the girl "disappear." Police said that they are questioning Ashutosh's father and are conducting searches to rescue the girl and arrest the accused.

The complainant further stated that the accused, too, had been missing since the day the girl was kidnapped.