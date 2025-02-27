UP: Teenage girl attacked by youth after she refused to marry him

Shahjahanpur (UP), Feb 27 (PTI) A teenage girl was injured in Uttar Pradesh's Shajahanpur on Thursday after she was allegedly attacked by a youth who was reportedly forcing her to marry him, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Sanjay Kumar Sagar said that the 16-year-old girl, a resident of Mohalla Kakra in the Sadar Bazar police station area, is studying in class 12.

In the afternoon, the girl was returning home from coaching when, on the way, a youth named Sagar Bajpai attacked her with a sharp weapon and injured her, he said.

The officer added that the girl's family told the police that the youth had been harassing her for a long time and was forcing her to marry him.

When she refused, he attacked her with a knife with the intention of killing her.

As the police reached the spot, the accused also tried to cut the vein in his hand, the officer said.

Sagar said that the police have registered a case against the accused on charges of attempted murder, molestation under the POCSO Act, and have taken him into custody.

The victim has been admitted to the Government Medical College for treatment, where her condition is stated to be stable.