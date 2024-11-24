UP: Teenage girl, man found dead in vacant house in Farukhabad

Farukhabad (UP), Nov 24 (PTI) A 15-year-old girl and a man were found dead in a vacant house in a village here on Sunday, police said.

The police suspect that they were having an affair and died by consuming poison, they said.

Bodies of Sunny Pal (23) and Varsha, a class 10 student, were found in a vacant house in Nagla Khaiband village, they said. They had been missing since Friday, police said.

Sunny's body was found outside the room and Varsha's body was found inside. A bottle of poison was found in the girl's bag, they said.

The villagers told the police that Sunny and Varsha were having an affair. But Varshan's family had fixed her marriage and some of the wedding rituals were done on November 19, they added.

Superintendent of Police, Alok Priyadarshi said that prima facie it appeared that both had consumed poison. An investigation into the matter is underway. PTI COR ABN HIG