UP: Teenage girl recused from Aligarh hotel 8 days after she was kidnapped from her home

Aligarh (UP), Jul 26 (PTI) A teenage girl was rescued from a hotel room on the outskirts of the city, eight days after two girls were kidnapped from their homes here, police said on Saturday.

The rescue followed after one of the girl who managed to escape and return home. Circle Officer (CO) Mayank Pathak said, "The girls were allegedly held captive by unidentified persons. Hotel staff have been detained for questioning in connection with the incident." According to police, the girls, aged 15 and 16, were lured by a person who took them to Delhi, following which they were brought back to Aligarh and forcibly kept in the hotel on Khair Road.

"One of the girls managed to escape from the hotel and returned home She told her family aboutthe kidnapping," the CO said.

Her family then informed the police, who raided the hotel and rescued the other girl on Friday.

"Both girls have been sent for a medical examination and an investigation into the matter is underway," he added. PTI COR CDN OZ OZ OZ