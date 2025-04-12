UP: Teenage kabaddi player found dead in hostel room in Etawah sports college

Etawah (UP), Apr 11 (PTI) The body of a 17-year-old kabaddi player was found hanging in his hostel room at the Major Dhyan Chand Sports College in Saifai here on Friday, police said.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Satpal Singh told reporters that the boy has been identified as Rajeev Singh, a Class 9 student and a kabaddi trainee at the college.

His body was found hanging inside his hostel room on the college premises, the SP said.

Another student noticed the body through a window and immediately informed the college authorities, who then alerted police. Police personnel reached the spot, brought the body down and began investigating the room. No suicide note was found at the spot, Singh said.

College officials told police that Rajeev, a native of Dharawal village in Gorakhpur district, joined the Saifai sports college in 2022 and had been residing there ever since.

They described him as a quiet and hardworking student. He participated in the regular morning training with his peers around 5 am on Friday, police said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem. The student's family has been informed and they are on their way to Etawah, police said.