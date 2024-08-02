UP: Teenager commits suicide after losing Rs 2 lakh on online games

Ghaziabad (UP) Aug 2 (PTI) A class 8th student committed suicide by hanging allegedly because his mother scolded and prevented him from playing online games on Friday, police said.

The mother of the deceased told police that Yash (15) had lost Rs 2,00,000 playing online games for which he was scolded, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) of the area Poonam Mishra said.

"Yash (15), son of Ram Prasad, was found hanging from a hook in the ceiling of their house," Mishra said.

"The parents scolded the minor and asked him not to play online games anymore in the morning before leaving for work. They found his body when they returned home," said the ACP.

"The family members have denied initiating any legal action and postmortem. They took the body for last rites at their native place," the officer added.