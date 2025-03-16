UP: Teenager dies by suicide in Bhadohi

Bhadohi (UP), Mar 16 (PTI) A 17-year-old girl was found hanging in her room in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi on Sunday morning, police said.

She had recently appeared for her Class 12th board exams that concluded on Wednesday. Police said the girl had an argument Saturday midnight with her mother over using phones.

The incident in Amwa Khurd village here came to light the next morning when she was found hanging from a ceiling fan with a dupatta by her grandfather.

Police said he broke open the door and brought her down but she was already dead.

Chauri Police Station acting SHO Shyam Narayan Yadav said the girl's father, Jai Kumar Patel, works in Surat in Gujarat.

She was the eldest among three sisters and a brother. The four siblings and their mother stay in the village with their grandfather.

On Saturday midnight, her mother reprimanded the girl for using her mobile phone late at night. She argued that her exams were over but went upstairs to her room, the SHO said.

When she did not come down for a long time in the morning, her grandfather went to check and found her hanging. Police were informed and the body was later sent for post-mortem.