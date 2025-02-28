UP: Teenager drowns after slipping into a well while bathing in Hamirpur

Hamirpur (UP), Feb 28 (PTI) A 17-year-old boy drowned after slipping into a well while bathing in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur district, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred in Muskra area on Wednesday when Yashwant alias Golu, a Class 10 student, was bathing in a well outside his house around noon, a police officer said.

While bathing he slipped and fell in the well which is nearly 40 to 50 feet deep and is filled with water, he said.

Locals and family members rushed him to CSC Muskra, where doctors declared him brought dead, Muskra Station House Officer (SHO) Yogesh Kumar said.

"The body has been taken into custody and sent for post-mortem," he added.