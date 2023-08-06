UP: Tempers flare between leaders at Amroha Railway Station revamp event

Amroha (UP), Aug 6 (PTI) An argument broke out between Bahujan Samaj Party MP Danish Ali and BJP MLC Hari Singh Dhillon on stage during an official event here on Sunday, reportedly after BJP workers raised slogans praising their party.

A video of the incident on social media showed Dhillon, standing on the dias, being approached by Danish Ali and the two begin to have an argument.

Both politicians were soon joined in by their supporters and railway officials with Ali later seen being taken to his seat.

The MP and the MLC were invited as guests for the inauguration of the modernisation work of Amroha Railway Station to be done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually.

Dhillon after the event told reporters that he had raised the "Bharat Mata ki Jai" slogan which was objected to by Ali. "He told me that it was a government event. What is wrong with raising Bharat Mata ki Jai slogan at a government event? He shouldn't have done it." Ali, in his turn, said the entire stage was occupied by BJP workers and other functionaries who raised slogans praising their leaders and the BJP.

"I was invited by the Railway ministry for the programme as the local MP. And it was due to my efforts that two stations from my constituency (Amroha) were taken for modernisation," Ali told PTI.

"First of all, the entire stage was taken over by the BJP workers. I also spoke to the railway officials that how come a former MP from BJP, its city and district unit presidents, and workers, all were allowed on stage and allowed to address the gathering.

"They were raising slogans in praise of their leaders and of the party. I objected to this saying that this is a government-organised programme and how can you convert it into a political programme?" the BSP MP said.

He alleged that BJP subverted his comments and made the whole episode look like he was opposed to praising the Bharat Mata.

Ali said, "Bharat Mata is not your patent. Bharat Mata is as good as my mother. I will not take a certificate for my nationalism from the BJP or the RSS." PTI CDN NAV CDN VN VN