UP: Temple priest found dead with in Prayagraj

Prayagraj, Oct 2 (PTI) A priest of a temple was found dead with his hands and legs tied in a field in Aanapur locality on Monday morning here, police said.

The priest has been identified as Manindra Nath Tiwari (50), they said.

Police said the body's hands and legs were tied with a cloth and a cloth was stuffed in the mouth. Prima facie it appears that Tiwari died due to suffocation, they said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and a case is being registered on the complaint of his family members.