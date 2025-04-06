UP temples teem with devotees on Ram Navami, security beefed across state

Lucknow/Varanasi/Gorakhpur, Apr 6 (PTI) Temples were swarmed with people across the state on Sunday for Ram Navami, offering special prayers, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath leading prayers at the Gorakhnath Temple.

In Lucknow, a heavy rush was witnessed at the famous Chandrika Devi, Mankameshwar, Kali Bari, and Sailani Mata temples.

"Police force is alert and elaborate security arrangements are in place across the state," an officer said.

In Gorakhpur, Adityanath, who is also Gorakshpeethadhishwar, performed the traditional kanya pujan ritual at the Gorakhnath Temple revering nine young girls as manifestations of Goddess Durga.

The priest-politician washed the feet of the girls and worshipped them.

He also conducted Batuk Pujan (worship of young boys).

The kanya pujan was held in the 'anna kshetras' (community kitchen hall) of the Gorakhnath Temple, where Adityanath personally served freshly prepared food to the girls.

Temples in Varanasi witnessed heavy footfall, with devotees queueing up from the crack of dawn to offer prayers on Ram Navami.

At all major temples in Varanasi, recitations of the Akhand Ramayan and devotional kirtans were carried out.

Officials said a special havan and yajna will be conducted to mark the end of the Kalash Puja that began on the first day of Navratri.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Kashi Zone) Gaurav Banswal said security was beefed up in the city ahead of the festival, with checkpoints set up at all major temples.

Besides local police, personnel from the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and other forces, some in plainclothes, have been deployed.

An aerial surveillance was mounted with drones.