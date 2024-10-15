UP: Tension during religious procession in Barabanki, three arrested

Barabanki (UP), Oct 15 (PTI) Three people, including a 'DJ operator', have been arrested and around four dozen others booked after a communal flare-up during a religious procession, officials said on Tuesday.

Tension escalated in the Icholi town on Monday during a Durga idol immersion procession in which derogatory music was allegedly played out loud, according to police.

It is alleged that the participants in the procession played loud DJ music in front of a religious site of another community and threw coloured powder, causing a heated dispute, the police said.

Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar Singh said, "We have arrested Alok, who threw the powder, along with DJ operator Ravi and another youth named Abhishek. The situation is under control, and we are reviewing the video footage for further investigation." "A case has been registered against two named individuals and around four dozen unidentified persons. We are investigating the matter, and PAC (Provincial Armed Constabulary) has been deployed to maintain peace," Circle Officer (Ram Sanehi Ghat) Jatashankar Mishra said.

According to the police, the procession was granted permission to pass by the shrine with a specific time limit, but it took longer than permitted.

The police further said the video of the incident went viral, drawing large crowds from both communities. However, authorities managed to disperse the crowds and restore order.

The situation remains peaceful, and police forces are stationed at the scene to prevent any further escalation, they added.