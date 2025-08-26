UP: Tension in Gorakhpur after trader who was assaulted dies

Gorakhpur (UP), Aug 26 (PTI) Tensions flared in Gorakhnath area of the city on Tuesday after the death of a 27-year-old man injured in a brutal assault last week, leading to clashes between locals and police in which an SHO was hurt.

Police said Kunjbihari Nishad, a building material trader and former Aam Aadmi Party candidate for ward councillor, succumbed to brain injuries at a private hospital in the morning.

Nishad was attacked along with his brother-in-law on August 23 when he went to recover Rs 50,000 from local resident Abhishek Pandey.

Pandey and his associates allegedly attacked him and his brother-in-law with iron rods and sticks, leaving both critically injured.

Following his death, Nishad’s family and supporters gathered outside Marigold Hospital accusing doctors of negligence and blocked the road.

When police tried to take the body for postmortem to BRD Medical College, the mob pelted stones, injuring Gorakhnath police station SHO Shashibhushan Rai. He was admitted to hospital with head injuries.

A case of attempt to murder was earlier registered against 12 people on Nishad’s complaint.

“One accused has been taken into custody in connection with today's incident, while raids are on to nab others. Strict action will follow,” SP (City) Abhinav Tyagi said.

Heavy police deployment has been made in the area to prevent further violence, officials added.