UP: Tensions erupt in Barabanki, Mau after Bareilly clashes; forces deployed

Bareilly/Barabanki (UP), Sep 27 (PTI) Tensions erupted in several districts of Uttar Pradesh including Barabanki, Mau and Muzaffarnagar after violent protests in Bareilly over the 'I Love Muhammad' campaign with police carrying out overnight house-to-house raids to nab culprits and arresting a prominent cleric.

Officials said on Saturday that security forces have been deployed in strength and social media was being closely monitored to keep the situation under control.

On Friday night, following the clashes in Bareilly after Friday prayers, tension prevailed in Faizullaganj village in Barabanki district, located adjacent to the state capital, Lucknow, after a banner with the words 'I Love Muhammad' was torn down.

One side alleged that a local watchman named Dhanni broke the rope with a stick and brought down the banner. Following this incident, members of one community gathered at the scene and expressed their displeasure.

Members of the other community also began gathering, creating a tense atmosphere in the village.

Dhanni's house was reportedly vandalised by some youths. Upon receiving the information, the police immediately swung into action. The additional superintendent of police and the circle officer arrived at the scene, and police from several police stations were called to the village.

Dhanni's wife alleged that some people broke into the house, vandalised it and stole belongings. The entire incident was recorded on a CCTV camera installed at a nearby mosque. The footage reportedly shows Dhanni using a stick to topple the banner. Police have seized the video and launched an investigation.

Ajay Singh, the superintendent of police (SP)'s public relations officer, stated that a dispute had arisen over the removal of a banner, but peace has now been restored at the scene.

Police in Barabanki arrested eight people for taking out a procession after a banner with the words 'I Love Mohammad' was allegedly torn down in Faizullaganj village under the Jahangirabad police station area, Superintendent of Police Arpit Vijayvargiya said.

A large police force is deployed at the scene to maintain peace. Based on CCTV footage and interrogation, police arrested a total of eight accused on Saturday. Those arrested included Arman, Saheb Alam, Jahiz, Abrar, Meraj, Gufran, Muzammil, and Aman, police said.

In Mau district, some people took out a procession chanting 'I Love Muhammad' in the Nai Bazaar area after Friday prayers. Police chased them away with batons. A video of the entire incident was circulated on social media.

Mau SP Ilamaran stated that the police are closely monitoring social media and are taking action based on information gathered about the entire matter.

Police made some arrests in Varanasi, too, for allegedly taking out an unauthorised procession with 'I Love Muhammad' posters and banners on September 22. This act, according to authorities, was intended to disrupt communal harmony and spread anarchy.

The officials said the police arrested seven individuals from the Sigra area and also apprehended a juvenile from Lallapura on Friday.

According to the police account, on September 22, the Lallapura police post in-charge was on patrol when it was noted that 15-20 unidentified individuals were allegedly carrying 'I Love Muhammad' banners/posters, playing loud music (DJ), blocking traffic and raising slogans.

The police said that this caused problems for the general public and instilled "considerable fear and anger" among the local population.

The police further noted that the unidentified individuals intentionally started this "new tradition" to establish their dominance over the people of other communities.

The act was a deliberate attempt to "disrupt communal harmony and spread anarchy", police said.

In Muzaffarnagar, at least five people have been arrested in separate places for putting up objectionable stickers and pamphlets.

SSP Sanjay Kumar on Saturday told reporters that police have arrested three persons -- Hamza, Osama and Nazakat, and seized objectionable pamphlets and stickers from their possession in Titawi police station area in the district on Saturday.

In another police operation, Sikandar and Naved were arrested and objectionable pamphlets and stickers, printers, and a laptop were seized from them in the Khalapar police station area on Saturday. They were found putting pamphlets and stickers on public places and vehicles, police said.

The SSP has appealed to the people that they should not pay any attention to rumours. Strict action will be taken against those who are found spreading rumours, he said.

District Magistrate Umesh Mishra has imposed prohibitory orders throughout Muzaffarnagar district and banned any procession without permission in the district. Religious leaders have also appealed to the people to maintain peace and communal harmony in the district.

Meanwhile, over 500 people are being identified through various videos and CCTV footage in Bareilly.

Police conducted door-to-door searches from late Friday night until Saturday morning. Several miscreants are in custody, while the search for others continues. Maulana Tauqeer Raza, local cleric and president of the Ittehad-e-Millat Council, is also in custody. He allegedly made a call to hold a protest in support of the campaign.

Bareilly District Magistrate Avnish Singh said on Saturday that the situation in the district is normal, with schools, colleges and all commercial establishments open. According to the police, six cases have been registered in various police stations in Bareilly so far.

According to Bareilly Deputy Inspector General of Police Ajay Kumar Sahni, investigations and intelligence have revealed that this riot was not a spontaneous outburst, but a pre-planned conspiracy. The names of some local politicians have also emerged in the probe.

Sahni stated that those who disrupt peace in Bareilly will be jailed, and action will be taken against them under the Goondas Act and the National Security Act (NSA).

An official stated that the situation in Bareilly is under control, but to prevent any further disturbances, companies of police, PAC and paramilitary forces from 15 districts have been deployed.

More than 8,000 security personnel have been deployed around Bareilly and they will remain stationed in the city until further orders, officials said.