UP: Tent trader who went missing two days ago found dead in Ballia

Ballia (UP), Nov 25 (PTI) The body of a 45-year-old tent trader who went missing two days ago was recovered from Hukum Chapra ghat area here on Tuesday, police said.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police (South) Kripa Shankar, Rajkumar Singh from Parsiya village lodged a complaint on November 23, stating that his nephew Ajit Kumar Singh alias Bodha, who had gone to Majhouwa village, left the village around 4 am but did not reach home yet.

Police registered a missing person case and initiated standard procedures, he said.

On Tuesday, authorities received information that a motorcycle and a body were seen floating in Ganga river near Hukum Chapra ghat. Police reached the spot, took the body into custody and sent it for post-mortem.

The deceased was identified as Ajit Kumar Singh, ASP Shankar said.

The ASP said police are speaking to family members and carrying out necessary legal formalities. A few people have been detained for questioning as part of the investigation, he added.