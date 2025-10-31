UP: Test landing of calibration aircraft successful at Noida airport; inauguration soon

Noida, Oct 31 (PTI) A significant milestone in the operationalisation of Noida International Airport was achieved on Friday, as a calibration flight by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) successfully landed at the airport, officials said.

This crucial test, conducted before any new airport becomes operational, verifies the accuracy of the airport's navigation and communication systems, according to a statement issued by the Uttar Pradesh government.

"The successful completion of the calibration flight marks a major step forward for Jewar airport, bringing it closer to meeting international aviation safety standards and expediting the process of securing operational clearance," it read.

A calibration flight, according to officials, is a specialised test operation designed to ensure that the airport's Instrument Landing System (ILS), radar, and air navigation equipment function in accordance with international safety standards.

During the exercise, specially equipped aircraft fly at varying altitudes and angles to assess the strength, stability, and precision of signals transmitted by ground systems. The process involves flight inspectors, technical engineers, and air traffic control (ATC) specialists working in coordination, the statement said.

"AAI's calibration aircraft are fitted with advanced measurement instruments that capture real-time data during the flight. This data is meticulously analysed to identify and correct any technical deviations, ensuring the highest level of system accuracy," it said.

The first phase of the greenfield Noida International Airport is expected to be inaugurated soon. Its date, however, remains unannounced.

In the first phase, the airport will cover over 1,334 hectares of land with one runway, one terminal building, and a passenger capacity of 12 million annually, according to officials.

The project would eventually be completed in four different phases and ultimately have five runways and a passenger capacity of 300 million annually, they added.

The airport is being developed by Yamuna International Airport Private Limited, a fully owned subsidiary of Zurich Airport International AG, for the state government in a public-private partnership model. PTI KIS PRK PRK PRK