UP: Third accused held in connection with gang rape of Dalit minor girl

Lucknow, Oct 17 (PTI) Police have arrested a third accused in connection with the recent gang rape of a Dalit girl here, officials said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Rajendra Kumar alias Babu Kashyap, on whom a reward of Rs 25,000 had been announced, was arrested after a police encounter on Thursday night. He is a resident of Haroni village.

DCP (South Lucknow) Nipun Agarwal said a joint team of Banthara police and the Southern Zone Surveillance Cell arrested the accused. Kumar had been absconding since the crime was reported on October 11.

"He sustained a bullet injury in the leg during the encounter and was sent to the CHC Sarojini Nagar for treatment. Further legal action is underway," Agarwal said.

According to a police statement, the encounter took place along the Bhatgaon-Hullaskheda route in the Haroni outpost area during a late-night vehicle check.

When police signalled a man approaching from the Bhatgaon side to stop, Kumar allegedly opened fire on them. Police retaliated in self-defence, injuring the accused.

A .315-bore pistol, one live cartridge and two used cartridges were recovered from Kumar, who also has a prior criminal history, police said.

Kumar was wanted in a case registered under sections of gangrape and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Two other accused, Lalit Kashyap (33) and Meraj (20), both from Haroni village, were earlier arrested in separate encounters on October 12.

Further investigation and search operations for other suspects are underway, they added.