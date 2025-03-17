UP: Thirteen, including 3-year-old boy injured as pickup truck overturns on Purvanchal Expressway

Sultanpur, Mar 17 (PTI) A three-year-old boy and 12 others were injured when their pickup truck overturned on the Purvanchal Expressway here, police said on Monday.

The accident occurred near Birsinghpur village in Jaisinghpur Kotwali area when the vehicle reached kilometer marker 149.1 and the truck's axle suddenly broke, causing it to collide with the median barrier before overturning, they said.

According to the police, the truck was carrying pilgrim from Rohtas in Bihar to Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. Most of the passengers are residents of Dinara in Rohtas district.

Assistant security officer of Purvanchal Expressway, Triloki Nath Pandey, said the injured were taken to Community Health Center in Dostpur for treatment.

Among the injured, Paan Pato Devi is in critical condition, he said, adding that other injured persons include -- Vikas Gupta (23), Rinki Devi, Anju Devi, Shivani, Rajesh Kumar, Munni Devi, Kumari Kajal, Mohan Shah, Anita Devi, and Shivanshu Gupta (3).

The officer said that two passengers remained unhurt in the accident.