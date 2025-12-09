UP: Three arrested in Kannauj for religious conversion bid

Kannauj (UP), Dec 9 (PTI) Three men have been arrested for allegedly trying to persuade villagers in Kannauj to change their faith through inducement, officials said on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar said that a resident of Lohamad village under Tirwa police station lodged a complaint on Monday accusing Panna Lal, Vidhya Sagar and Uma Shankar Dohre -- all residents of Karsaha village under Thathiya police station -- of luring people to adopt another faith.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was filed at Thathiya police station under Sections 3 and 5(1) of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021, naming the three as accused, the SP said.

Police later arrested all of them.

According to police, Panna Lal acted as the leader while Uma Shankar and Vidhya Sagar assisted him in the activities.

During a search at a prayer premises in Kakarha, police recovered religious books, pendants, slogans and bottles of grape juice, which was allegedly served during gatherings, the police said.

A detailed probe is on, they added. PTI COR ABN AKY