UP: Three brothers get seven-year jail term in 14-year-old gangster case in Ballia

Ballia (UP), May 16 (PTI) A court here has sentenced three men, who are brothers, to seven years of imprisonment each in a 14-year-old case under the Gangsters Act, a senior police officer said on Friday.

Superintendent of Police Omvir Singh said the three convicts -- Vinay alias Jhabar, Bhoolan Rai and Arun Rai -- residents of Kothiya village under Narhi police station limits, were accused of forming a criminal gang and spreading terror in the area.

Based on a complaint by the then in-charge of Narhi police station, a case under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act was registered against them on September 3, 2011, the SP said.

Additional District Judge (Fast Track Court) Ram Kripal on Thursday convicted the three and sentenced them to seven years in jail after hearing arguments from both sides.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on each of them, the officer added.