UP: Three caught with 20 kg beef in Kaushambi; arrested

Kaushambi (UP), Oct 24 (PTI) Three men accused of bull slaughter were on Tuesday arrested with 20 kg of beef in Kokhraj police station area here, police said.

According to police, two bulls allegedly slaughtered by the accused were stolen on Sunday evening from a farmer's house.

Superintendent of Police Brijesh Kumar Srivastava said that the two bulls were tied outside the house of Chander Patel -- a resident of Rasoolpur Qazi village -- when they were allegedly stolen.

A case on the theft was registered in connection to the incident at Kokhraj police station.

On Monday, villagers informed the police that severed heads and legs of two cattles were lying near Sangam Hotel in the same area.

Police said that they received information on Tuesday that some people were going to sell beef. Acting on the tip-off, police arrested three -- Riyaz Ahmed, Mohammad Salim and Afaq Khan -- allegedly carrying beef in the SUV they were travelling in.

During interrogation, the accused said that the recovered beef belonged to the bulls stolen from Chander Patel's house, police said.

The accused have been involved in cow slaughter for a long time, police said, adding that a detailed probe in the matter is underway.