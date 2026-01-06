UP: Three children die after consuming poisonous fruit

Varanasi (UP), Jan 6 (PTI) Three children aged between three and six years died after allegedly consuming a poisonous fruit in a village here, officials said on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Gomti Zone) Akash Patel said police received information on Monday about the deaths of three children in the Kardhana area, following which teams immediately reached the spot and began an inquiry.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a group of children had been playing together on Sunday when three of them unknowingly consumed the fruit of the 'kaner' (oleander) plant, which is poisonous, he said.

Patel said the health of the three children deteriorated soon after. Two of them died on Sunday itself and their parents performed the last rites without informing the police. The third child died on Monday during treatment at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) hospital, after which the hospital sent a memo to the police, bringing the matter to official notice.

The DCP said the other children, who were playing along with the victims, did not consume the fruit and are completely fine. However, as a precautionary measure, their medical examination has been conducted.

"There is no information or complaint of any foul play from the families. The incident appears to have occurred due to the children unknowingly consuming a poisonous fruit while playing," Patel said. PTI KIS DV DV