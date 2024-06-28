UP: Three children drown while bathing in Gomti river

Sultanpur (UP), Jun 28 (PTI) Three children drowned in the Gomti river here while bathing, police said on Friday.

The incident happened in the Barua area on Thursday when Farhan (12), Abid (10), Hasnain (13) and some other friends went to the river, they said.

The three boys got trapped in the waves while bathing. Seeing this, their friends started calling for help and passersby rushed to the spot, they said.

District and police officials also reached the spot after getting information. Local divers searched for the boys till 11 pm but failed to trace them, Inspector Sriram Pandey said. A team of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) from Ayodhya was on Friday morning deployed for the rescue operation and the bodies were fished out from the river after an hour-long effort, he said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he added. PTI COR SNS OZ NB