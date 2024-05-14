UP: Three dead after tanker truck hits motorbike in Sonebhadra

Sonebhadra (UP), May 14 (PTI) Three youths died on Tuesday after their motorcycle hit a tanker truck in Hathinala police station area here, police said.

Advertisment

The incident took place in the afternoon when Sulendra Kumar (24), Rakesh Kumar (23) and Indra Kumar (25) were returning home from Chopan to Myorpur after a marriage function, they said.

Hathinala SHO PP Srivastava said their bike was hit by a tanker. All three died on the spot, he said.

Bodies of victims have been sent for the postmortem examination. PTI COR ABN ABN SKY SKY