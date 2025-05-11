UP: Three detained in Sonbhadra for objectionable posts targeting PM Modi

Sonbhadra (UP), May 11 (PTI) Police have detained three men in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra for allegedly posting manipulated and objectionable content targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media, officials said on Sunday.

"On Saturday, Balgopal Chaurasia, a resident of Anpara Bazaar, filed a complaint alleging that Shabbir Ansari, Zubair Ansari and Izhar, all residents of Anpara, posted objectionable content on their Facebook accounts," ASP Kalu Singh said.

According to the complainant, the accused used a Pakistani YouTuber's Facebook content to create edited posts that falsely portrayed Prime Minister Modi, the officer said.

Upon investigation, the posts were found to be "anti-India", and suggested that the accused were potentially sharing "sensitive information" with enemy nations, the ASP said.

Based on the complaint and the evidence gathered, police have detained the accused trio after registering a case under the relevant sections of BNS, the officer said. PTI COR CDN ARI