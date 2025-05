Bijnor (UP), May 8 (PTI) Three persons were killed on Thursday after their motorcycle collided head-on with a car in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district, police said.

The accident occurred in the morning on Kotwali road near Phulsanda village, they said.

Nehtaur Station House Officer (SHO) said Noor Shah (60), Saeed (50), and Noor Alam (23), died in the accident.

"The bodies have been sent for post-mortem," Singh said.