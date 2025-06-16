UP: Three drown in Saryu river

Deoria (UP), Jun 16 (PTI) Three men, including two brothers, drowned while bathing in the Saryu river in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district on Monday, officials said.

According to Barhaj Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Vipin Dwivedi, the victims -- Pradeep (24), Rohit (21), and Bunty (20) -- were residents of Mohaddipur in Gorakhpur and had come to their maternal grandfather's house in Patel Nagar, Barhaj, on Sunday.

"The three went to Thana Ghat on the Saryu river for a bath. While bathing, they apparently ventured into deeper waters and began to drown. Locals, including boatmen present at the ghat, managed to pull them out of the water and rushed them to the Barhaj Community Health Centre where doctors declared them dead," the SDM said.

Dwivedi said Pradeep and Rohit were brothers.

The bodies are being sent for postmortem.