UP: Three electrocuted, five injured while erecting tin shed in Deoria

Deoria, May 23 (PTI) Three people were electrocuted and five others were injured on Friday evening after coming in contact with a live wire while erecting a tin shed in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district, officials said.

District Magistrate Divya Mittal said the incident occurred in Janua village when a group of villagers were helping install a tin shed and it accidentally touched an overhead electric wire, causing an electric current to pass through it.

The injured were rushed to nearby hospitals -- three are being treated at the Community Health Centre, and two were referred to Deoria Medical College. They are reported to be in stable condition, the DM said.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Salempur, Disha Srivastava, confirmed that 28-year-old Monu Pandey, 18-year-old Pawan Kushwaha, and 22-year-old Shivam Pandey died in the incident.

The injured have been identified as Ved Prakash Pandey (22), Ajay Rajat (22), Jay Shankar Sharma (25), Tribhuwan Pandey (45), and Krishnamurari Pandey (50). All are undergoing treatment, she added.

Officials from the Lar police station reached the hospital after receiving information about the incident and sent the bodies for post-mortem examination.

According to police, Monu Pandey was a soldier in the Indian Army and had come home on leave for his sister's wedding. PTI COR KIS OZ OZ