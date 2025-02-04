UP: Three employees arrested in Rs 21 lakh bank theft case in Ballia

Ballia (UP), Feb 4 (PTI) Police on Tuesday arrested three employees, including the branch manager and cashier, in connection with the alleged theft of Rs 21 lakh from the Baroda UP Bank branch in a village here, officials said.

Circle Officer Mohammad Fahim Qureshi said the theft of Rs 21.57 lakh was reported from the branch in Sanvara village of Rasra area on January 27.

Following an investigation, branch manager Chandrabhushan Rai, cashier Swami Nath Ram, and peon Sunil Yadav were arrested from a tea shop in the village on Tuesday afternoon, he said.

The arrests were made after investigations revealed the role of the three bank employees in the theft. The accused have been sent to jail after completion of legal formalities, he added.

Last week, a case was registered against the cashier based on a complaint by branch manager regarding the missing amount, police said.