UP: Three feared drowned in Saryu river in Deoria

Deoria (UP), Sep 29 (PTI) Three persons, including two minors, are feared drowned in the Saryu river in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district while collecting water for Durga Puja rituals on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred at Gaura Ghat in the Barhaj area when four people, including three boys had gone to fill ceremonial pots (kalash) from the river. One of them was rescued by locals, while the remaining three went missing in the river, officials said.

According to police, the group had gone to the ghat around 10 am as part of preparations for Durga idol installation in Nahchua village.

While filling water from the river, Vivek Kumar (19), Ranjeet (16), Shekhar (15), all residents of Nahchua village, and Ganguli (15), a resident of Nai Bazar in Gorakhpur district, ventured into deep waters and began to drown.

Hearing their cries for help, locals managed to pull Ganguli to safety. However, Vivek, Ranjeet, and Shekhar were swept away.

"As per initial information, three persons, including two minors, are missing and feared drowned. A search operation is underway with the help of divers. One minor has already been rescued," Barhaj Circle Officer Anshuman Srivastava said.