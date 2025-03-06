UP: Three get 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for killing man

Maharajganj (UP), Mar 6 (PTI) A court here has sentenced three persons to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for killing a man nine years ago due to an old enmity, an official said on Thursday.

Additional Session judge Ramakant Prasad also imposed a fine of Rs 5,0000 on each of the convicts on Wednesday. If the amount is unpaid, they have to serve an additional jail term of one month.

Additional Superintendent of Police Atish Kumar Singh said, "Accused Ayesha (21), Ashok (23) and Rajesh (20), from Purendarpur police station area in Mahrajganj district, were found guilty of killing Rahul on April 20, 2016, due to enmity." Based on a police complaint by the victim's mother, a case was lodged against the three in Purendarpur police station, he added.