UP: Three get life term for murder of Baghpat man in 2023

Baghpat(UP), Nov 22 (PTI) A court here on Saturday sentenced three men to life in prison for the murder of a man in 2023.

According to the prosecution, Shakuntala Devi of Bali village in the City Kotwali area had lodged an FIR on March 6, 2023, alleging that her husband, Om Kumar, was beaten to death by three villagers – Khairati, Omvir and Sukhpal – following a minor dispute.

Police arrested the accused soon after the incident and sent them to jail. The case was heard in the court of Additional District Judge (Special SC/ST Court) Pawan Kumar.

After examining the witnesses and documentary evidence, the court held the three guilty and sentenced them to life in prison. A fine of Rs 50,000 each was also imposed. PTI CDN OZ OZ