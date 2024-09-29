UP: Three injured in firing by thieves in Pratapgarh

Pratapgarh (UP), Sep 29 (PTI) Three persons were injured after firing by alleged thieves in a village here in Lalganj area. One person has been detained in connection to the firing, police said on Sunday.

The incident happened in Pandit Ka Purwa village on Saturday, after which the injured persons were sent to a hospital, they said.

According to police, a group of villagers were patrolling the area after rumours spread that thieves might try and steal some valuables of a resident, Additional SP Sanjay Rai said.

When the villagers saw some persons hiding behind a house, they raised an alarm, hearing which the the other side opened fire, police said.

Ramdeen Prajapati (55), Umesh Patel (28) and Suresh Patel (26) were injured in the incident, the ASP said.

They were rushed to a hospital where their condition was stated to be stable, he said.

Police has detained one Vrindvan Mishra and a detailed probe is underway, he added.