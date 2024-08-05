UP: Three Kanwariyas on bike killed in road accident in Mathura

Mathura (UP), Aug 5 (PTI) Three Kanwariyas were killed in a road accident in Mathura district on Monday allegedly after their motorcycle collided with a tractor-trolley ahead of them, police said.

The three Kanwariyas were returning from the Gopeshwar Mahadev Temple in Vrindavan when the incident took place in the Surir police station area, they said.

"The deceased, identified as Manav (19), Vedprakash (28) and Naresh (22), all residents of Ramnagar in Naujheel police station area, were returning to their village after offering water at the Gopeshwar Mahadev Temple in Vrindavan," Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Trigun Bisen said.

Bisen said that as they reached near the town in Surir Kotwali area, their motorcycle crashed into a tractor-trolley, resulting in their immediate death.

Following the accident, local villagers began gathering at the site, causing a commotion and attempting to block the road, he said.

Several police personnel were dispatched to the scene to control the situation after which the bodies were sent for post-mortem, he added.

The Hindu holy month of Shravan started on July 22 and will end on August 19, during which, devotees perform the ritual of 'jalabhishek' at Shiva temples especially on Mondays. PTI COR KIS SKY SKY