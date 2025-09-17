UP: Three killed after speeding car rams pedestrians in Pratapagarh

Pratapgarh (UP), Sep 17 (PTI) Three people were killed and two others injured after a speeding car lost control and rammed into pedestrians near Mirgadhwa crossing on the Prayagraj-Lucknow highway here, police said on Wednesday.

Circle Officer (Kunda) Amarnath Gupta said the car, heading from Prayagraj to Lucknow, went out of control around 9 pm on Tuesday and hit four people before overturning.

Six people, including the car's occupants, were injured in the incident and taken to the CHC hospital in Kalakankar. Doctors declared one of the victims -- Madhu Prakash Sonkar (30) of Kaushambi district -- dead on arrival, he said.

Three others -- Jhannay Saroj (45) of Pure Ali Naqi, Manikpur; Arun Yadav (32) of Yadav Patti Angad ka Purva, Manikpur; and Shilpi (19) of Manikpur -- were referred to AIIMS, Raebareli, where Saroj and Yadav succumbed to their injuries, police said.

Car driver Shakti Mishra (21) of Chinhat, Lucknow, and his co-passenger Disha Sahni (20) of Barabanki are undergoing treatment at CHC Kalakankar.

Police have taken the vehicle into custody and sent the bodies for postmortem.