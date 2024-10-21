UP: Three killed as car crashes into another vehicle in Mathura, two injured

Mathura (UP), Oct 21 (PTI) Three men were killed and two others injured when their car rammed into a vehicle on the Yamuna Expressway here on Monday, police said.

The accident occurred around 4.30 am in Raya area when the car was en route to Delhi from Varanasi, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Trigun Bisen said.

It is suspected that the car driver dozed off, leading to the collision, Bisen said.

Pankaj Verma, a resident of Swaroop Nagar in Delhi, Bhavesh Yadav hailing from Darbhanga district in Bihar and Rohit from Saran district of Bihar died on the spot in the accident. Their ages are estimated to be between 25 to 30 years, he said.

The two injured were taken to a hospital and are undergoing treatment, he added. PTI COR NAV OZ OZ