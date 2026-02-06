UP: Three killed as car plunges into canal in Kanpur

Kanpur (UP), Feb 6 (PTI) Three people, including two brothers, died and another was critically injured when their car veered off the road and fell into the Ramganga canal in Kanpur Dehat district on Friday, police said.

The accident occurred around 3.30 pm near Hari Niwada village. The vehicle, a Swift carrying four people, spun out of control before plunging into the canal.

The deceased have been identified as Rakesh Srivastava (54), a businessman, his brother Radhesh (42) and their driver, Kariya alias Munnu. All three were residents of Gonda district. Rakesh's son Abhishek (26) sustained serious injuries and was admitted to a hospital in Kanpur.

According to the police, the family was returning from a function when the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle due to overspeeding.

The incident was witnessed by Block Education Officer Ajab Singh, who was driving behind the car. He alerted locals and passersby, who jumped into the canal and broke the rear window of the submerged vehicle to pull out the occupants.

All four were taken to the Community Health Centre in Rasoolabad, where doctors declared three of them brought dead.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Kanpur Dehat) Rajesh Pandey said the rescue operation was carried out with the help of locals. The car was later retrieved from the canal using a crane.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and further legal formalities are underway, the officer added.