UP: Three killed as dumper truck hits bike in Sitapur

Sitapur (UP), Feb 11 (PTI) Three persons, including a man and his son, were on Wednesday died on the spot after being run over by a dumper truck in Kamlapur area here, police said.

The deceased were identified as Harikesh (45), a resident of Hindauli village, his son Ankul (22) and Ankul’s father-in-law Gaya Prasad (59) of Hariharpur Jamrakha.

According to the police, the three were travelling on a motorcycle for some work when the accident occurred. Kamlapur Station House Officer Atul Chaudhary said the dumper truck, which was coming from behind at high speed, hit the motorcycle while trying to overtake it.

"The impact was so severe that the three men fell onto the road and were run over by the dumper, resulting in their death on the spot," he said.

The truck driver fled from the spot along with the vehicle, Chaudhary said, adding that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

Police have launched a search for the absconding driver and the truck. CCTV footage from nearby cameras is being examined to identify the dumper.

The families of the deceased have been informed about the incident, they added.